Tesla has lowered the price of the seven-seat option for the Model Y all-electric crossover by $500. Now, the option costs $2,500, according to the company’s official website, but prospective buyers can save an additional $500 and get an extra perk by using a referral link, as Sawyer Merritt noted in a recent tweet.

The updated referral program that’s active in the United States says that new Model 3 or Model Y buyers who use a referral code or referral link get $500 off their purchase, as well as a three-month free trial of the firm’s so-called Full Self-Driving Beta driver assistance feature.

Before these changes, new Model 3/Y customers could only get 1,500 in-app credits that could be used to enter the official Cybertruck raffle or converted into Supercharger miles. Additionally, referrers of a new Model 3 or Model Y now get 10,000 credits that are worth roughly $1,000, which is about five times more credits than before.

Model S and Model X prospective buyers were the first to benefit from a similar offer, with Tesla incentivizing newcomers with a $1,000 discount and three months of free FSD Beta usage if the vehicle was bought through a referral. Initially, the offer was supposed to last until June 30, but the Austin-based company recently removed the time limit and extended the offer indefinitely.

Here’s the official word from Tesla, according to its support page:

Starting June 2, 2023, if your friend orders a new Model S or Model X using your referral link: They’ll receive $1,000 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability.

You’ll receive 20,000 referral credits. Starting July 6, 2023, if your friend orders a new Model 3 or Model Y using your referral link: They’ll receive $500 off their purchase price and 3 months of Full Self-Driving Capability.

You’ll receive 10,000 referral credits. Starting June 8, 2023, if your friend orders solar panels or Solar Roof using your referral link: They’ll receive $500 off their purchase price.

You’ll receive 9,000 referral credits.

In related news, Tesla changed the standard free color option for the Model 3 and Model Y in North America earlier this week, with Midnight Silver Metallic replacing the ubiquitous Pearl White Multi-Coat. Now, the silver is free and the white costs an extra $1,000, while Solid Black adds $1,500 to the MSRP and Red Multi-Coat asks for an additional $2,000.