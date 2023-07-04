Tesla appears to have shipped several prototypes of the upcoming Model 3, also known as “Highland,” to New Zealand, possibly for final winter testing, according to a set of spy photos posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum by the user MarkusNZL.

The images also include the same camouflaged Cybertruck prototype that was previously spotted by the same user with its massive frunk open. In fact, the company’s whole lineup of passenger cars is parked at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG), where the Austin-based EV maker has been known to send its prototypes for winter testing when the conditions in Alaska aren’t adequate for this sort of thing.

Furthermore, it appears that there are at least two Cybertruck prototypes at the facility, according to MarkusNZL, but he wasn’t able to capture footage of the second unit because of increased security at the site. As he puts it, the second Cybertruck doesn’t have a vinyl wrap but has the number “512” written with blue tape on one side of the bodywork.

Getting back to the facelifted Model 3, it looks like Tesla is going full steam ahead with the development of its most affordable EV, which indicates that the Austin-based brand might just reveal the refreshed sedan at the same event where the new Cybertruck will make an appearance, sometime in the third quarter, possibly in September.

During the company’s shareholders’ meeting in May, Elon Musk said that Tesla was working on launching two new products, while the screen behind him showed a silhouette of a Model 3-like vehicle.

However, we have no way of knowing for sure what the battery-powered car maker has in store, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next.

Previous reports indicate that the new Tesla Model 3 will feature a redesigned front end, as well as a refreshed back end that seems to include tail lights with vertical indicator lights, ditching the currently available horizontal amber lights.

The Model 3 Highland will also reportedly be easier to manufacture thanks to fewer parts needed during assembly, which should lead to a lower starting price.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.