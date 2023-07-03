When Saab met its demise in the early 2010s, New Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) purchased its assets. Under new ownership, the firm was working on an electric version of the Saab 9-3, creatively named the NEVS 9-3EV. It offered around 175 horsepower and 190 miles of range. The 9-3EV's initial deliveries commenced in late 2018, but the car never made it to the mass production stage.

Early the following year, China-based Evergrande Group purchased a majority stake in the NEVS. Evergrande Group also purchased $2 billion in Faraday Future back in 2018. In 2020, the corporation wanted to enhance its influence in the EV space, so it completely acquired NEVS.

At around the same time, Evergrande Group faced a series of financial woes and wanted to sell NEVS. To prevent bankruptcy, NEVS announced that it would enter "hibernation mode" and lay off its employees. This means the firm will lay off around 95 percent of its workers.

But NEVS also wanted to showcase one of its projects as a testament to its engineering abilities: the Emily GT. While working at NEVS, the team of ex-Saab engineers were determined to create a truly different type of electric car. Powered by a massive 175-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the NEVS Emily GT has a range targeting the 600-mile mark.

With a battery of that size, 600 miles could certainly be a realistic figure. But range isn't its only weapon. Rather, the Emily GT features a quad motor setup using in-wheel electric motors. Each motor can produce 120 horsepower, totaling 480 for the entire car.

While 480 horsepower is a solid power figure, the motors' most impressive attribute is their torque vectoring abilities. The Emily GT offers true torque vectoring, allowing for incredible handling just not possible in most vehicles of its demeanor. Moreover, by moving the motors to inside the wheels, efficiency can increase due to the decreased mechanical friction.

The Emily GT demonstrates that performance and efficiency can arrive in the same package.