Peugeot Cycles Unveils Three New Urban-Focused E-Bikes

It's obvious that electric bicycles are the next big thing when it comes to urban mobility. They're already incredibly popular in Asia and Europe, and more and more people are hopping on e-bikes in the U.S. market, too. In Europe, more than 5.5 million e-bikes were sold in 2022 alone, marking a solid yearly growth of about 8.6 percent.

Indeed, when it comes to the global e-bike market, European standards are the norm, even outside of the old continent. As such, most e-bike manufacturers produce their e-bikes with the European market in mind. Over the course of the past few years, a lot of auto and motorcycle makers have been rolling out their own e-bikes. Out of all of these, however, you could argue that Peugeot has the longest track record in the two-wheeler industry.

Through its bicycle subsidiary Peugeot Cycles, the French marque has been in the bicycle business since 1885, and has managed to stay relevant for over a century for both commuters and cycling aficionados alike. Now, in the thick of the technological boom of the 21st century, Peugeot is keeping with the times with the release of three new electric bikes targeted squarely at the on-the-go urban-dweller.

These new electric bicycles sit at the forefront of technology, and feature smartphone integration. Via a proprietary app, users can configure a myriad of settings, as well as view the bike's realtime location, access navigation, and toggle weather forecast data and ride stats. The three models are designed to cater to the needs of a wide spectrum of riders, with a city commuter, long-tail cargo bike, and full-blown cargo model. Let's take a look at each.

The Peugeot Digital E-Bike is a real bike – contrary to the "digital" in its name. It features a step-through frame and an angular, boxy frame that gives it a unique, utilitarian design. The sleek handlebars feature a prominent back-sweep, ensuring the rider has a comfy, upright seating position. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a mid-drive motor connected to a belt drive system. Belt drives are known for their silent operation and low maintenance, making them ideal for dependable commuters.

Up next, we have the Peugeot Digital e-Longtail. As the name suggests, it takes the form of a longtail cargo e-bike. Longtails are particularly practical for commuters who need the extra carrying capacity of a cargo bike, but with the agility and nimbleness of a commuter e-bike. The long wheelbase, thanks to the extended rear portion of the bike, contributes to the bike's stability, while at the same time providing extra space for cargo, and in the case of the Digital e-Longtail, up to two children and extra cargo.

Last but not least, the full-blown cargo bike in Peugeot's model range is called the Digital e-Front Load. Here, we find the most utility-focused setup, which is ideal for both family and business use. The large front-mounted cargo bay is ideal for hauling heavy cargo. It's capable of shuttling up to three kids to and from school, while still having some extra space for cargo. Judging from the renderings, the Digital e-Front Load is also fitted with a mid-drive motor, but this time, with a chain drive.