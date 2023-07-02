Tesla has just released its Q2 2023 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 466,140 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.

The previous record was set by Tesla in Q1 2022 at 422,875 cars sold.

Turning our attention back to the Q2 2023 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q2 2023, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 446,915. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 19,225.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 479,700 in Q2 2023. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 460,211 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 19,489.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

