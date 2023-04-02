Tesla has just released its Q1 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 422,875 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.

The previous record was set by Tesla in Q4 2022 at 405,278 cars sold.

Turning our attention back to the Q1 2023 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q1 2023, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 412,180. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 10,695.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 440,808 in Q1 2023. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 421,371 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 19,437.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla.

Tesla adds: