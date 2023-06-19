The first-ever camouflaged Tesla Cybertruck prototype that did the rounds on the Internet last week is back, with several new sightings in Palo Alto, California being posted on Twitter in the last few days.

It’s still unclear why Tesla decided to use a camouflage wrap on this particular mule, as it never applied this tactic in the past, instead relying on traditional black covers or a different body altogether bolted on the new underpinnings. However, it’s another indication that the American EV brand is doing everything it needs to do to put the much-anticipated zero-emissions truck into production later this year, after multiple delays.

A Cybertruck prototype was even flown to New Zealand recently, presumably to take part in the final round of cold weather testing at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG), before the deliveries start sometime in the third quarter.

The spotted prototype doesn’t seem to be any different from other, camo-less mules spotted previously, rocking the same development-purposes black wheels, huge single wiper, and triangular side mirrors.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk even chimed in on a couple of Tweets, replying with “Good thing we used camo lol” to the initial batch of photos showing the covered Cybertruck and with “It’s a tradition” to a video showing the development crew taking the pickup to the In-N-Out Burger drive through.

The Austin-based EV brand unveiled its first-ever pickup in November 2019, when Musk announced that the base rear-wheel-drive variant will have a starting price of $39,900, while the all-wheel drive versions would start at $49,000. In the meantime, the company has removed all pricing and technical information from its official website, leaving potential customers to wonder how much the finished product will actually cost.

Although Tesla is yet to reveal any new info on the Cybertruck, previous sightings and leaks indicate that the all-electric pickup will come with all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension, and rear-wheel steering, as well as the firm’s latest Hardware 4 Autopilot computer.

