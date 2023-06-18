Rivian will look to prioritize production of its electric SUV, the R1S, in the second half of 2023. Speaking at the Global Auto Industry Conference, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough explained that demand for the startup's vehicles remains strong despite growing economic uncertainty. McDonough also stated that the R1S will be the firm's most-produced vehicle in Q2 2023, with the SUV now accounting for roughly 70% of customer demand.

Given the R1S shares so much in common with the R1T, production is easy to ramp up with little to no bottlenecks. Currently, three versions of the R1S can be ordered - Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, Performance Dual-Motor AWD, and Quad-Motor AWD.

The entry-level Dual-Motor AWD R1S has a range of between 260 and 390 miles depending on what battery you spec. It also produces 600 horsepower and can sprint from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Performance variant adds another 100 hp and lowers the 0-60 time to 3.5 seconds. The top-of-the-line Quad-Motor AWD R1S produces 835 hp and can launch from 0-60 in just 3 seconds. It also has an EPA range of 321 miles - an impressive figure given how fast it is. All versions of the R1S can tow up to 7,700 lbs (3,492 kg).

McDonough also touched on Rivian's upcoming R2 models. The R2 series will be revealed in full next year with prices ranging from $40,000 to $60,000. Although unconfirmed, the R2 lineup is expected to consist of a crossover and Ford Maverick-sized pickup truck. When quizzed on Ford and GM's decision to partner with Tesla and switch to NACS, McDonough said that Rivian remains open to partnerships and is excited to see more EV owners have access to fast charging.