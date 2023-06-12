Rivian is offering its customers a rare opportunity – visit its plant, and possibly drive home in a spanking new R1T electric truck. Customers who can visit the brand’s Normal, Illinois manufacturing hub on Saturday, June 17, might have the chance to skip the delivery time and own the R1T right away.

Only the Rivian R1T with quad motors and the Large, 135-kilowatt-hour battery, will be available for purchase. Customers who prefer the dual motor variants, or the R1S SUV, should follow the regular buying process, through its website.

The same-day delivery event timings are between 10 am to 6 pm at the following address: 100 Rivian Motorway Normal, IL, 61761.

Rivian said the test drives are available only on local roads, and not on the track. Moreover, customers can trade in their existing vehicles if they’re carrying the title with them. Factory tours won’t be available, but visitors might be able to peek at the shop floor through windows in the lobby.

The brand appears to be slowly ramping up production, and it maintains its target of 50,000 vehicles for 2023. Its Q1 2023 production stood at 9,395 units combined for the EDV delivery van, R1T electric truck, and the R1S electric SUV.

Last month, the brand announced that demo drives were open for all, and not just reservation holders. Additionally, it said that available configurations could be delivered in 14 days or less, although custom configurations could take up to 16 weeks.

Earlier this year, Rivian announced the start of production of its in-house built dual-motor Enduro drive unit. What appeared to be an EPA certification application indicated that the drive unit slightly boosted the range compared to its previously outsourced dual motors, and also produced more horsepower.