Yesterday, Tesla applied another small change to Tesla Model Y pricing in the United States, increasing the cost of the Model Y AWD version by $250.

The Tesla Model Y AWD now starts at $47,740 (plus the destination charge and order fee of $1,690 total).

We saw a similar $250 increase about a month ago, on May 12, however this time the change concerns only the AWD version (this is the one produced in Texas, and equipped with Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical battery cells). Prices of the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance versions remain the same.

Another interesting thing is that the Tesla Model Y AWD version is now available only with the All Black Premium Interior option, while the Black and White interior is gone. That's an intriguing change because both options can be selected for other versions of the car.

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): June 14, 2023

Tesla Model Y:

AWD: $47,740 (up $250 from $47,490)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range)

Long Range AWD: $50,490 (no change)

Performance: $54,490 (no change)

All new Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y are eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit right now and the manufacturer tries to underline this by displaying the cost after tax credit.

In the case of the Tesla Model Y AWD, the effective cost (MSRP minus $7,500, plus destination fee and order fee) is $41,880. The EPA Combined driving range of this version is 279 miles (449 km).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $40,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $34,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $41,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $35,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $47,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $48,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $53,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $47,380 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $88,490 +$1,640 N/A $90,130 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $92,990 +$1,640 N/A $94,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $108,490 +$1,640 N/A $110,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $112,990 +$1,640 N/A $114,630 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $98,490 +$1,640 N/A $100,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $103,990 +$1,640 N/A $105,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $108,490 +$1,640 N/A $110,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $113,990 +$1,640 N/A $115,630 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch $47,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,880 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch $49,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,880 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $50,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $54,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,630

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).