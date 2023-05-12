Tesla quietly increased the prices of its electric cars in the United States for the second time this month.

The latest change concerns all versions of the Model Y (prices went up by $250) and all versions of the Model S/Model X duo (prices went up by $1,000). The previous price change was reported on May 2, 2023.

Prices of the Tesla Model 3 remained the same this time, although we must remember that there is "a new" Long Range AWD version available, which happens to be very confusing on many levels.

Below, we listed the latest changes.

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): May 12, 2023

Tesla Model 3:

RWD: $40,240 (no change)

Long Range AWD: $47,240 (no change)

Performance: $53,240 (no change)

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $88,490 (up $1,000 from $87,490)

Plaid: $108,490 (up $1,000 from $107,490)

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $98,490 (up $1,000 from $97,490)

Plaid: $108,490 (up $1,000 from $107,490)

Tesla Model Y:

AWD: $47,490 (up $250 from $47,240)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range)

Long Range AWD: $50,490 (up $250 from $50,240)

Performance: $54,490 (up $250 from $54,240)

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, aside from the Model 3 RWD and Model 3 Long Range AWD versions, which are eligible only for $3,750.

One of the most interesting things about the pricing is that in the case of the Model S/Model X Plaid versions, prices are the same ($108,490), while in the case of the Long Range AWD versions, there is a $10,000 difference. It suggests that there is not that much demand for the Model X Plaid, in comparison to the Model S Plaid.

