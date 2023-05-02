Tesla's never-ending price adjustments continue with another tweak, applied in the beginning of May in the United States, as well as in some other markets (including Canada, China, Japan).

This time, the change related solely to the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y is a very tiny one - an increase of $250 across all versions, which is listed on the company's website in the US. That's probably less than 0.1 percent, so it's marginal from the customer's perspective.

Let's recall that on April 19, the company lowered the prices of Model 3/Model Y quite noticeably (by $2,000-$3,000). Meanwhile, on April 21, prices of the Model S/Model X duo increased by $2,500 (following an earlier reduction by up to $5,000).

Below, we listed the latest changes.

Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): May 2, 2023

Tesla Model 3:

RWD: $40,240 (up $250 from $39,990)

Long Range AWD: not available (expected to be available again in 2023)

Performance: $53,240 (up $250 from $52,990)

Tesla Model S:

Long Range AWD: $87,490 (no change)

Plaid: $107,490 (no change)

Tesla Model X:

Long Range AWD: $97,490 (no change)

Plaid: $107,490 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:

AWD: $47,240 (up $250 from $46,990)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range)

(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range) Long Range AWD: $50,240 (up $250 from $49,990)

Performance: $54,240 (up $250 from $53,990)

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, aside from the Model 3 RWD version, which is eligible only for $3,750.

In the case of other markets, in Canada prices of the Model 3/Model Y increased by about $222 ($300 CAD), in China prices increased by about $289 ($2,000 CNY), and a similar change was applied in Japan - $269 (37,000 JPY).

We would not be surprised if a tiny change would also be reported in Europe, as things appear to be very dynamic.

Prices in the US

If we now take a look at the prices (for new orders), it turns out that the effective cost (deducting obligatory costs and federal tax credit) of a new entry-level Model 3 is $38,130. For the entry-level Model Y, the effective cost is $41,380.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $40,240 +$1,640 $3,750 $38,130 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $41,740 +$1,640 $3,750 $39,630 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch +$1,640 $7,500 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch +$1,640 $7,500 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $53,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $47,380 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $87,490 +$1,640 N/A $89,130 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $91,990 +$1,640 N/A $93,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $107,490 +$1,640 N/A $109,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $111,990 +$1,640 N/A $113,630 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $97,490 +$1,640 N/A $99,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $102,990 +$1,640 N/A $104,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $107,490 +$1,640 N/A $109,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $112,990 +$1,640 N/A $114,630 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch $47,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,380 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch $49,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,380 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $50,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,380 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $52,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,380 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $54,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,380

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 60* 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 60* 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 80* 358 mi

(576 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 80* 334 mi*

(537 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 80* 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 100* 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 100* 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 100* 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 100* 348 mi*

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 100* 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 100* 330 mi*

(531 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 100* 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 100* 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch AWD 68* 279 mi

(449 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch AWD 68* 269 mi*

(433 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 80* 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 80* 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 80* 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA Combined range according to Tesla website