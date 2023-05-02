Tesla's never-ending price adjustments continue with another tweak, applied in the beginning of May in the United States, as well as in some other markets (including Canada, China, Japan).
This time, the change related solely to the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y is a very tiny one - an increase of $250 across all versions, which is listed on the company's website in the US. That's probably less than 0.1 percent, so it's marginal from the customer's perspective.
Let's recall that on April 19, the company lowered the prices of Model 3/Model Y quite noticeably (by $2,000-$3,000). Meanwhile, on April 21, prices of the Model S/Model X duo increased by $2,500 (following an earlier reduction by up to $5,000).
Below, we listed the latest changes.
Prices (*without DST and Order Fee): May 2, 2023
Tesla Model 3:
- RWD: $40,240 (up $250 from $39,990)
- Long Range AWD: not available (expected to be available again in 2023)
- Performance: $53,240 (up $250 from $52,990)
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range AWD: $87,490 (no change)
- Plaid: $107,490 (no change)
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range AWD: $97,490 (no change)
- Plaid: $107,490 (no change)
Tesla Model Y:
- AWD: $47,240 (up $250 from $46,990)
(Made-in-Texas, with 4680-type battery cells and 279 miles of range)
- Long Range AWD: $50,240 (up $250 from $49,990)
- Performance: $54,240 (up $250 from $53,990)
* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).
** Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, aside from the Model 3 RWD version, which is eligible only for $3,750.
In the case of other markets, in Canada prices of the Model 3/Model Y increased by about $222 ($300 CAD), in China prices increased by about $289 ($2,000 CNY), and a similar change was applied in Japan - $269 (37,000 JPY).
We would not be surprised if a tiny change would also be reported in Europe, as things appear to be very dynamic.
Prices in the US
If we now take a look at the prices (for new orders), it turns out that the effective cost (deducting obligatory costs and federal tax credit) of a new entry-level Model 3 is $38,130. For the entry-level Model Y, the effective cost is $41,380.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch
|$40,240
|+$1,640
|$3,750
|$38,130
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch
|$41,740
|+$1,640
|$3,750
|$39,630
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch
|$53,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$47,380
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|$87,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$89,130
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|$91,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$93,630
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|$107,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$109,130
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|$111,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$113,630
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|$97,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$99,130
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|$102,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$104,630
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|$107,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$109,130
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|$112,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$114,630
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch
|$47,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$41,380
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch
|$49,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$43,380
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch
|$50,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$44,380
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch
|$52,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$46,380
|2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch
|$54,240
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$48,380
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch
|RWD
|60*
|272 mi
(438 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|60*
|267 mi*
(430 km)
|5.8
|140 mph
(225 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch
|AWD
|80*
|358 mi
(576 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|80*
|334 mi*
(537 km)
|4.2
|145 mph
(233 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|80*
|315 mi
(507 km)
|3.1
|162 mph
(261 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|100*
|405 mi
(652 km)
|3.1
|149 mph
(240 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|100*
|375 mi*
(603 km)
|3.1
|149 mph
(240 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch
|AWD
|100*
|396 mi*
(637 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi*
(560 km)
|1.99*
|200 mph
(322 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|100*
|348 mi
(560 km)
|3.8
|149 mph
(240 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch
|AWD
|100*
|330 mi*
(531 km)
|3.8
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch
|AWD
|100*
|333 mi
(536 km)
|2.5
|149 mph
(240 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch
|AWD
|100*
|311 mi
(500 km)
|2.5
|163 mph
(262 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch
|AWD
|68*
|279 mi
(449 km)
|5.0
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch
|AWD
|68*
|269 mi*
(433 km)
|5.0
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|80*
|330 mi
(531 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|80*
|318 mi*
(512 km)
|4.8
|135 mph
(217 km/h)
|2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch
|AWD
|80*
|303 mi
(488 km)
|3.5
|155 mph
(249 km/h)
* estimated/unofficial/rough values, ** EPA Combined range according to Tesla website
Sources: Tesla, Reuters