Another day brought another change in Tesla's information strategy, as the company's main Model 3 and Model Y websites now display prices after the federal tax credit.

Because the two models qualify for the $7,500 incentive, such a presentation of prices might attract more customers who will perceive the Model 3 or Model Y as more affordable.

Starting price after federal tax credit:

Tesla Model 3: $32,740

Tesla Model Y: $39,990

Once one enters the configurator, the vehicle price is displayed normally, and later all the details are listed in the payment section.

Well, that's a similar move to the one from the past, when Tesla displayed prices including gas savings as a default setting.

However, in the case of the federal tax credit (not everyone can qualify see details here) it might be considered a bit misleading.

On the other hand, those who are not eligible to benefit from the incentive when purchasing should be able to benefit from it through leasing (lowered rates).

Frankenstein Version?

When researching Tesla's website, we also come across another thing - already pointed out in comments on Twitter: the "Frankenstein" version of the car.

The main page of the two models indicates kind of the top features of various versions, side by side with an entry-level price, which might mislead customers into thinking that all those parameters are combined in one configuration.

Twitter user Eric, commenting on Sawyer Merritt's post, noted:

"Those numbers are a Frankenstein Model 3 that doesn’t exist. Range for the “long range” model

0-60 time for the “performance” model

Price for the “base” model… It’s a great car, great value, but come on."

For example, the 0-60 miles per hour time of 3.1 seconds is only available in the Tesla Model 3 Performance versions, the 333 miles of EPA Combined driving range is available in the Model 3 Long Range AWD versions (with 18-inch wheels), and the $32,740 price after tax credit concerns only the Tesla Model 3 RWD (18-inch wheels).

The same situation is found regarding the Tesla Model Y - 330 miles of range in the Long Range AWD versions (19-inch) and the price of the Tesla Model Y AWD (4680).

We are pretty sure that Tesla knows that those particular numbers are associated with particular versions, but seeing all the numbers side-by-side might be considered controversial.

Our general conclusion is that Tesla is scrambling to squeeze its marketing tactics as much as possible to engage with potential customers.

Tesla EV Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch $40,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $34,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch $41,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $35,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch $47,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,380 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch $48,740 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,880 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch $53,240 +$1,640 $7,500 $47,380 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch $88,490 +$1,640 N/A $90,130 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch $92,990 +$1,640 N/A $94,630 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch $108,490 +$1,640 N/A $110,130 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch $112,990 +$1,640 N/A $114,630 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch $98,490 +$1,640 N/A $100,130 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch $103,990 +$1,640 N/A $105,630 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch $108,490 +$1,640 N/A $110,130 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch $113,990 +$1,640 N/A $115,630 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch $47,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,630 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch $49,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch $50,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch $54,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $48,630

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-inch RWD 272 mi

(438 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-inch RWD 267 mi*

(430 km) 5.8 140 mph

(225 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-inch AWD 333 mi*

(536 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 315 mi*

(507 km) 4.2 145 mph

(233 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20-inch AWD 315 mi

(507 km) 3.1 162 mph

(261 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 19-inch AWD 405 mi

(652 km) 3.1 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S LR AWD 21-inch AWD 375 mi*

(603 km) 3.1 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 19-inch AWD 396 mi*

(637 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid 21-inch AWD 348 mi*

(560 km) 1.99* 200 mph

(322 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 20-inch AWD 348 mi

(560 km) 3.8 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X LR AWD 22-inch AWD 330 mi*

(531 km) 3.8 155 mph

(249 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 20-inch AWD 333 mi

(536 km) 2.5 149 mph

(240 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model X Plaid 22-inch AWD 311 mi

(500 km) 2.5 163 mph

(262 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 19-inch AWD 279 mi

(449 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y AWD (4680) 20-inch AWD 269 mi*

(433 km) 5.0 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-inch AWD 330 mi

(531 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-inch AWD 318 mi*

(512 km) 4.8 135 mph

(217 km/h) 2023 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-inch AWD 303 mi

(488 km) 3.5 155 mph

(249 km/h)

* estimated/unofficial values or according to the manufacturer's website