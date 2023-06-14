The Ram ProMaster EV is not yet on the market – it will have its debut later this year – but that hasn't stopped Merchants Fleet from ordering 12,500 units of Ram's full-size electric van.

The Ram Truck brand has announced that Merchants Fleet will become a key commercial customer of the ProMaster electric van (EV) after the fleet management company agreed to purchase 12,500 Ram ProMaster EVs over the next several years.

"At Ram, we are laser-focused on offering our customers electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge, advanced technology that meets real-world demands, and we are thrilled Merchants Fleet recognizes our all-new ProMaster EV will do exactly that." Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

The Ram ProMaster EV will become the truck brand's first EV offering and first fully electric van in North America when it debuts later this year.

Merchants Fleet said it will use the additional inventory from Stellantis to provide fleet managers with an extensive selection of short- and long-term EV leasing options catering to the evolving needs of their fleets.

Gallery: 2023 Ram ProMaster ICE Model

20 Photos

"We take great pride in our partnership with Stellantis, which plays a crucial role in our strategy to create an innovative EV ecosystem for our clients. This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with exclusive access to EVs and a level of flexibility they simply can't get anywhere else." Brad Burgess, senior VP of fleet sales and strategic solutions at Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet becomes the second commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster EV after Amazon, which said in January 2023 it would put "thousands of BEV ProMasters" on the road every year. Ram said it would make additional Ram ProMaster EV commercial customer announcements in the coming months.

The Ram ProMaster EV is an essential part of the brand's electrification journey and a significant contribution to the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. It will be the first of 26 new electric commercial-vehicle launches from Stellantis that will allow the company to reach a 40 percent zero-emission mix by the end of the decade.

The ProMaster EV will be based on the ICE-powered Ram ProMaster full-size van designed for businesses, construction job sites and commercial fleets.

The truck and van manufacturer will also introduce the all-new Ram 1500 REV battery-electric pickup truck in 2024 and plans to offer electrified solutions in the majority of its segments by 2025 and in all of its segments no later than 2030.