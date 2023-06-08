For Tesla and other electric vehicle owners, driver meetups have become a common way of celebrating the new technology. One upcoming meetup is set to happen in Las Vegas from June 16-18 and is rapidly approaching, with over 100 EV owners already registered for the free event.

Above: Tesla models parked (Image: Casey Murphy / EVANNEX).

EV Madness Las Vegas is expected to include more than 100 Tesla and other EV owners from Nevada, Arizona, California, and more. The event, taking place on the 16th, 17th, and 18th of this month, is free and has a packed schedule full of photo/video events, group drives and dinners, and other networking opportunities. EVs from Tesla and a number of other automakers are expected to be in attendance.

The event will include three photo/video shoots scheduled between Friday and Saturday, including one at Terrible’s Hotel and Casino, another at the beautiful Seven Magic Mountains, and one final shoot in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign — with the latter featuring an Elvis impersonator and more.

The weekend will also include an EV Showcase at Celebrity Cars and Coffee, optional group drives through Red Rock Canyon and Blue Diamond, and optional rides on the LINQ Hotel’s 550-foot High Roller Observation Wheel, which lets users see the entire Las Vegas skyline.

The event is being hosted by Tesla Drivers Club/Tesla Owners Club Arizona, BESPOKEV, and Tesla Club SoCal, and it’s being sponsored by Only Used Tesla and EV Resource. Participants are also being encouraged to donate to Autism Speaks and PS Academy Arizona, the event’s selected charities.

Meetups have become a popular means for Tesla and other EV owners to showcase their vehicles, while networking around the commonly shared themes of sustainable transport and cutting-edge tech. Tesla Driver’s Club President David Lucht emphasizes both of these as primary focuses for EV drivers.

“Tesla and electric vehicle owners set themselves apart from the larger automotive community by placing a greater emphasis on environmental sustainability, embracing cutting-edge technology and performance, taking into account long-term cost savings, and considering the availability of charging infrastructure,” Lucht wrote in an email.

Along with these themes, he also highlights how meetups have offered increased awareness and educational opportunities for EV owners, especially as the products are still in their infancy. Ultimately, however, Lucht says the meetups are important to help the world shift away from gas vehicles to EVs, in an effort to improve sustainability.

“Meetups such as EV Madness Las Vegas provide a multitude of advantages, encompassing education, social networking, product exploration, and community building,” Lucht added. “These events play a crucial role in expediting the shift towards electric vehicles by bringing people together, sharing knowledge, and cultivating a genuine enthusiasm for sustainable transportation.”

You can register for EV Madness Las Vegas for free and see a full agenda using this Eventbrite page.

