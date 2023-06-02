Porsche Releases Two Fancy Electric Mountain Bikes At Eye-Watering Prices

Porsche's e-bike exploits have taken the spotlight several times in recent years. It's clear that the German automaker wants to make a name for itself in the two-wheeled world, and given the rising popularity of e-bikes, it's clear to see why this is the case. Porsche previosuly announced the purchase of Fazua, and later on announced a majority stake in Greyp.

This time around, the German automaker has released two new e-bikes. The Porsche eBike Cross Performance and eBike Cross Performance EXC are clearly on a league of their own – both in terms of price and features. Interestingly, they weren't built by either Fazua nor Greyp, but instead, are a joint venture between Porsche and e-bike brand Rotwild.

Both of the models are built on the same platform, but the EXC sets itself apart with some fancy colorways which, obviously, factor into its higher price tag. The bike's design was influenced by the Porsche Taycan's sleek roofline, as can be seen in the bike's sloping boneline from the head to the dropout. The frame, as you would expect, is made entirely out of carbon fiber, and so too are the wheels and cockpit.

On the performance side of the equation, the bike gets the Shimano EP-801 motor, and sips juice through a 630-watt-hour battery pack. No published range claims here, but Porsche does say that the battery will "ensure maximum performance on the trail.” Complementing the electric motor is a high-end 12-speed Shimano drivetrain complete with AutoShift functionality. The drivetrain also incorporates Free Shift technology, allowing you to change gears without pedaling.

The already impressive platform is complemented by Fox 34 Float Factory suspension up front and a Fox Float DPS Factory shock at the rear. The suspension system offers 120 millimeters and 100 millimeters of travel at the front and back respectively. Meanwhile, the bike rolls on Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon wheels, and comes to a stop with Magura MT7 brakes. Just from these parts alone, any MTB aficionado with a penchant for bling will be drooling.

Alas, all this fancy tech and bling comes at quite a price. The standard Cross Performance retails for $14,250 USD – and that's the most "affordable" model in the range. Thanks to the addition of special colorways consisting of Star Ruby Neo, Ice Gray Metallic, Mamba Green Metallic, Carmine Red, Shade Green Metallic, and Shark Blue, the Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC carries a price tag of $15,350 USD.