Check Out Canyon's 2023 Grand Canyon:ON Electric MTB

Apart from producing some of the world's best mountain, gravel, and road bikes, Canyon, a popular bicycle brand based in Koblenz, Germany, also has a rather comprehensive selection of electric bikes in its roster. For 2023, the brand has introduced its jack-of-all-trades electric mountain bike, the Grand Canyon:ON, giving it better off-road capability, will still retaining its practicality for daily commuting.

Launched in three variants, the Grand Canyon:ON is built around the Bosch Performance Line CX motor, and comes standard with 29-inch wheels. Geometry-wise, we're looking at a more trail-oriented approach rather than a cross-country setup we find in other e-bikes. This is confirmed by the rather slack 68-degree head angle, and 76.5-degree seat tube angle. Lastly, in order to keep the Grand Canyon:ON competitively priced, Canyon has built the e-bike atop an aluminum frame. Let's take a closer look at all the variants.

For £4,149, or the equivalent of about $5,140 USD, the range-topping Grand Canyon:ON 9 is decked out in all the fancy features you'd expect to find in a high-end eMTB. For starters, it's fitted with ABS, a collaborative effort between Bosch and Magura. Furthermore, the bike is equipped with a Fox 34 AWL fork, providing riders with tons of adjustment, and 120 millimeters of plush suspension travel. The Grand Canyon:ON9 is fitted with a Shimano Deore XT 12-speed drivetrain, and rolls on 29-inch wheels shod in Schwalbe Nobby Nic tires.

Now, if the Grand Canyon:ON 9's price tag is quite a lot to handle, the Grand Canyon:ON 8 is slightly more affordable at £3,649, or approximately $4,521 USD. The only difference here lies in the braking system, as it replaces the ABS-equipped Magura brakes with a more basic Shimano M6120 setup.

Lastly, at the entry-level side of the spectrum, the Grand Canyon:ON 7 can be specced out with either a 750-watt-hour battery pack for £3,099 ($3,8420 USD), or a 625-watt-hour battery pack, lowering the price to just £2,899 ($3,592 USD). The bike does away with the fancy farkles found on the other bikes, and instead, is rocking a Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, mated to SRAM DB8 hydraulic disc brakes. It also misses out on the Fox suspension, instead getting a RockShox Judy Silver fork instead.