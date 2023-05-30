DYU's New King750 Is A Fat-Tire Electric Bike Ready For Off-Road Adventures

Electric bicycles of today often double down on either cargo capability or go-anywhere prowess. The e-bike we're here to discuss is more of the latter, as it's a fat-tire monstrosity capable of rolling over pretty much anything. For the past two decades or so, fat bikes have been proven to be pretty versatile machines. While their road performance leaves a lot to be desired, this changes when the terrain turns into mud, sand, or even snow.

Case in point: the brand new King 750 electric bike from Hong Kong-based e-bike specialist DYU. Established in 2016, the brand has sold more than 1,000,000 electric bicycles in more than 60 countries across the globe. The King750 is undoubtedly the most rugged, performance-oriented machine in its lineup today. It rolls on 26x4-inch fat tires, and is equipped with a front suspension fork enabling riders to conquer the most technical of terrain. DYU has even conducted testing on this bike in the Gobi Desert.

On the technology side of the equation, the DYU King750 is powered by a 750-watt rear hub motor. Rated at 75 Newton-meters of torque, the electric motor peaks out at 900 watts, making for an exhilarating ride that's capable of climbing the steepest hills. The motor is powered by a 48-volt, 20-ampere-hour battery pack from LG. It's mated to a battery management system that the brand claims optimizes range and service life.

Atop the handlebars, DYU has fitted the King750 with a rather large instrument cluster. The color LCD screen displays an abundance of information, keeping riders up to date with valuable metrics such as speed, pedal assist level, battery life, and mileage. There's also a built-in LED headlight to illuminate the road and trails ahead. Last but not least, the King750 comes to a stop thanks to a pair of Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

As of this writing, the DYU King 750 ships only to the U.K. and Europe. It carries a price tag of 2,299 Euros, translating to about $2,468 USD, per current exchange rates. There's no word just yet as to whether or not the bike will be made available in the U.S., but chances are the rugged, fat-tire e-bike will soon make its way stateside, as DYU's other models are sold through various retail channels in the U.S. market.