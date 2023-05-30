Tesla is offering car shoppers in Texas a new incentive to buy a Model 3 through its Tesla Electric division.

New Tesla Model 3 buyers in Texas are offered free overnight charging at home for a year if they purchase and take delivery of the electric sedan before the end of the second quarter.

"Texas customers in eligible territories who order and pick up a new Model 3 between May 26, 2023, and June 30, 2023, will qualify for a year of free, overnight vehicle charging at home when they sign up with Tesla Electric this summer to be their retail electricity provider."

It looks like the offer is not only designed to lure more buyers for the Model 3 but also to expand Tesla Electric in Texas, since customers must sign up with Tesla Electric and enroll in the Tesla Electric Home Charging Plan to qualify for this deal.

Customers are also required to live at a utility service address that has retail choice in Texas and charge their vehicles at the same address as their home electricity location.

Normally, Tesla Electric charges Tesla owners in Texas $30 a month for unlimited overnight home charging, as CEO Elon Musk announced at Tesla's Investor Day event earlier this year.

According to Electrek, the $30 a month plan is made possible by Tesla's relationships with electric utilities that have a surplus of power at night thanks to lower demand and strong wind power. With this offer, Tesla Electric incentivizes Tesla owners to charge at night using that cheap electricity.

Eligible buyers of new Tesla Model 3 EVs won't have to pay anything for home charging during the first year of ownership though as the company is waiving that $30 monthly fee, which means they will save $360 in yearly home charging costs. Texas residents can enter their zip code using this tool to see if their home is eligible for the Tesla Electric plan.

Tesla Electric launched in December 2022 as an energy retailer that actively and automatically buys and sells electricity for Tesla Powerwall owners, therefore providing a buffer against peak prices.

The company helps its customers utilize solar energy for their homes while also giving them the opportunity to sell electricity back to the grid to earn money or credits.

Tesla Electric is currently available only to Powerwall owners in Texas, but the company plans to expand it in other states as well.