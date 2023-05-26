YouTuber Gjeebs has shared a video revealing the economic benefits of owning a Tesla Model Y. In his ownership review, he compared the Model Y to other gas and electric cars in the same price range, explaining why the Model Y stands out.

Gjeebs owns a Tesla Model Y Long Range, which starts at $50,490, has 330 miles of EPA-estimated range, and accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds.

He starts the video by mentioning that the Model Y is almost on par with the average passenger car price in the US, which is $48,008. The standard Model Y, with 279 miles of EPA-estimated range, and a 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds, starts at $47,490, which according to Gjeebs is a bargain compared to similarly priced gas cars thanks to lower service and charging costs.

SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3 have a starting price between $45,000-$49,000 and can cost much more to service and refuel, he said. We verified these prices and found them to be correct, except for the Audi Q5, which has a starting MSRP of $44,200 in the US.

Even the performance versions of the aforementioned cars are pricier and not as fast as the Model Y Performance, said Gjeebs. Moreover, the Kia EV6, Mercedes EQB, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E have a slightly higher starting MSRP and don’t benefit from Tesla’s extensive charging network, according to Gjeebs.

Although Ford announced just yesterday that its electric offerings will be able to use Tesla’s Supercharger network via an adapter from 2024, while its next-generation EVs will come with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector built-in.

Next, Gjeebs talks about the Model Y’s charging experience. “Depending on where you live, you can optimize your charging habits for more savings,” he said. To save time and effort, it's best to charge overnight at home, said Gjeebs, who regularly plugs in his Model Y at night to benefit from a cheaper electricity rate.

Gjeebs covers many more features of the Model Y, including the dog mode, how the preconditioning works, and how his service experience has been. Watch his video above, and let us know in the comments if you agree with him. Can the Model Y really be a bargain?