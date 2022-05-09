The Tesla Model Y is one of the most complete electric crossovers on sale. On paper it's great with plenty of range, lots of cargo space and rapid acceleration. Stats-focused YouTuber Cleanerwatt is a big fan, often ranking the Model Y as one of the best crossovers on sale using data. However, he never had the chance to check out a Model Y Performance in-person until recently. In his latest video, he found out if the Performance Model Y matched his very high expectations.

He's a big fan of the Model Y's size, it's not too big for most parking spaces yet it's large enough to comfortably fit a big family. There's plenty of cargo room with lots of storage components and a large frunk. Rear-seat legroom is good while the panoramic roof creates a light and airy vibe. The front seats are very comfortable meanwhile two wireless chargers are a practical touch.

The steering wheel is a good size meanwhile visibility is excellent. Although you have no display in front of the driver, you quickly get used to reading your speed off the center screen. The voice control is also very effective meanwhile in general the infotainment is great. The white interior is striking yet not too bright.

The Model Y Performance has great power delivery, although ride quality isn't smooth. Because it has 21" alloys and no air suspension you feel almost every bump on the road. There's also a lot of road noise. Steering is responsive with the Y not feeling as heavy as it really is. The self-driving features work well. The Supercharger Network is another benefit

Cleanerwatt concluded that he would recommend the Model Y, although not the Performance. Instead, he would opt for the Long Range with its superior range and better ride quality.