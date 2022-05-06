This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on May 06, 2022

Tesla has continued taking pre-orders for its next-generation Roadster, a fully electric supercar reboot of its first-ever EV. The automaker had closed the reservations for Founders Series versions in December 2021. 

Tesla Roadster
Above: Next-gen Tesla Roadster in red color (Source: Tesla)

An interesting tidbit about the new pre-orders is that Tesla’s online reservation page only shows the amount a customer has to pay instantly ($5,000) and the remaining $45,000 in the next 10 days. The total price of a Tesla Roadster isn't available anymore on Tesla's site.

Originally, the price of a Tesla Roadster was $200,000, and for a Founders Series Signature version, it was $250,000. With inflation and a worldwide chip shortage, Tesla might not want to bind themselves to a price that does not match the cost of a car being produced next year.

The Founders Series in Tesla terminology refers to the cars that have a low VIN — these are the first-produced priority deliveries. They also tend to have a Founders Series badge showcased on the rear of the vehicle.

The latest reservations page setup by Tesla does not offer a Founders Series Tesla Roadster. This might be due to the fact that there are already enough reservations for this particular version — it's likely "sold out" at this stage.

Tesla Roadster at Cyber Rodeo
Above: Next-gen Tesla Roadster prototype on display at Giga Texas during Cyber Rodeo (Source: @StargazerPlaid / Twitter / posted with permission)

At the recent Cyber Rodeo party, Elon Musk mentioned that Tesla will be starting next-gen Tesla Roadster production next year as well. It's likely that Roadster production starts a little later in 2023 (following the Cybertruck) at Giga Texas.

Tesla unveiled the next-gen Roadster on November 16, 2017, at the Tesla Semi unveil event. Elon Musk had promised that the Tesla Roadster will be the fastest production car ever made with a 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds. But with the launch of the Tesla Model S Plaid, this milestone has almost been achieved with a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds.

So, with current technology and battery advancements, the base variant of the Tesla Roadster should be able to do even better than 1.9 seconds. However, a Tesla Roadster will also be upgradable to a 1.1-second car with the SpaceX rocket thrusters package. Without a doubt, this will likely redefine what it means to be a "supercar" forever.

