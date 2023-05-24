Matt Danadel, the owner of two Tesla Model Ys, has shared important points to keep in mind before buying the electric SUV. In his ownership review, he has shared the lifestyle changes electric vehicle ownership demands, shedding light on the charging process, tire wear, regenerative braking, range anxiety, service, and more.

Danadel owns a 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance and a 2021 Model Y Long Range, both in the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout. The former delivers an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds. The latter can drive up to 330 miles on a full charge and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Tesla does not reveal the battery size. But rough estimates suggest that the Performance and Long Range versions might have 81.0 kilowatt-hours of battery capacity.

One of Danadel’s key reasons to avoid a Tesla is the service experience. He says Tesla’s popularity among EV buyers can put a strain on the service network, which is still growing and trying to keep up with the increasing demand. He adds that the wait times for customers seeking appointments can be long and potentially cause inconvenience.

Another drawback of owning a Tesla is the lack of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as per the YouTuber. Both systems are popular in cars today and allow customers to mirror their smartphone features onto the car’s infotainment systems. Tesla, on the other hand, uses its proprietary software which Danadel says “surpasses the capabilities of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.”

Danadel has listed six other points to remember before purchasing a Model Y, but we won’t spoil them all. He has also shared solutions to potential problems owners might face after transitioning from a gas car to the Model Y. Check out his video above, and let us know what you think of Tesla's electric SUV. Which of its three variants would you pick – Performance, Long Range or All-Wheel-Drive?