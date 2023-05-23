Massachusetts-based solid-state battery developer Factorial announced it has received the United Nations (UN) 38.3 safety certification for its automotive-grade solid-state cell, which means the 100+ Amp-hour batteries can now be safely transported by air, sea, or land.

The company claims it’s the first lithium-metal solid-state battery maker to receive the globally recognized certification that covers cells with a capacity of over 100 Ah.

The UN 38.3 standard involves a series of tests, including crush, thermal, vibration, shock, external short circuit, altitude simulation, and forced discharge, all performed by a third-party agency. The tests ensure the cells can withstand various conditions without any hazardous risks and are mandatory for batteries that are transported by air, sea, or land.

With this certification under its belt, Factorial can now ship its solid-state cells to carmakers around the world, with Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Kia already on the list of partners.

“Receiving the UN 38.3 safety certification shortly after our CES preview of 100+Ah cell, is a huge accomplishment and signals that we are on the right track to building safer high energy density batteries,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy. “This certification further demonstrates our focus on not only performance, but safety. We look forward to delivering 100+Ah batteries to our partners with the safety certification accomplished.”

Back in January, Factorial unveiled a 100-Ah solid-state battery cell concept at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, saying that Factorial’s cells have a higher density than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which could enable a longer driving range or a lighter vehicle, depending on what the manufacturer wants to prioritize.

Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, the company has developed a proprietary technology that leverages a solid electrolyte that has been scaled in 100 Ah cells and works at room temperature. Called Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST), the process is also compatible with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment, which has the potential to cut costs dramatically compared to other solid-state battery systems.

The startup claims its cells are up to 50 percent more energy dense than similar Li-ion batteries which use a liquid electrolyte.

