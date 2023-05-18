Tesla doesn't really offer its cars in "trims," though they do come in different configurations, which tend to come and go from various markets from time to time. In April, we learned that the Model 3 Long Range with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain had returned to Europe. Now you can buy one right from Tesla's online inventory.

When the sought-after Model 3 Long Range RWD returned, it was only available for fleets. Tesla fans and prospective owners were clearly saddened since this particular version of the Model 3 was arguably one of the most popular thanks to its welcome balance of range and price. Tesla discontinued it, however.

According to a recent tweet from @tesla_adri, which was shared by Teslarati, it appears the Model 3 variant is showing up in Tesla's inventory. Similar inventory units were also reported by people in France, so the variant may become increasingly available in Tesla's European inventory, and it seems anyone can order it, not just fleet managers.

It's never the best idea to compare range and pricing from one market to another thanks to fluctuating currency values and different range-testing methods. However, the Model 3 Long Range RWD has a top speed of 233 kilometers per hour and a zero-to-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. Meanwhile, its WLTP range is estimated at 620 km (385 miles).

As you can see, it's a balanced setup, and the price of 46,970 Euros in Germany is arguably reasonable, if not impressive. If you want the Tesla product with the most driving range at the lowest price, the Long Range RWD variant is certainly hard to beat. It was actually the first version of the Model 3 to come to market.

Teslarati shared a recent post from LinkedIn that was put together by Senior Key Account Manager at Tesla Karen Bowen. She actually published the post to share the perks of the Model 3 Long Range RWD when it first returned to Europe for fleet use.

Do you think the Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD will eventually return to the US? If so, when? Being that Tesla is working to sell as many cars as possible at this point, it would make sense for it to continue bringing variants to market that will appeal most to the masses. Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.