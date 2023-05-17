Canadian electric bicycle brand Wolff has a selection of new e-bikes on the market that are sure to catch the attention of both commuters and enthusiasts alike. There are a total of five new models on offer, and each of them strike a balance between affordability, practicality, and style. Let's take a closer look at the new bikes on offer.

Wolff E-Bikes Lyra

To start with, the Wolff Lyra is the brand's most affordable model on offer. Priced at just $1,350 USD, this e-bike blends everyday practicality with a touch of retro styling. It's built atop a 6061 aluminum alloy frame and rolls on 700x38c tires. It's powered by the brand's proprietary electric hub motor with an output of 350 watts. The motor is paired to a down-tube mounted battery pack which is said to return about 35 miles on a single charge. In terms of tech, the bike gets five assist levels, as well as a handlebar-mounted display. As standard, it's equipped with a set of fenders, a cargo rack, and a side stand.

Wolff E-Bikes Ursa Major

As we move up the ladder in price, we also get more features. The Ursa Major, retailing for $2,549 USD, takes the Lyra's practicality, and throws in a lot of rugged utility. It rolls on fat tires measuring 26x4 inches, and gets a sloping aluminum frame. In terms of performance, it's packing a Bafang hub motor with a peak output of 500 watts, and a sleek, frame-integrated battery pack that offers up to 34 miles on a single charge. It also gets a handy twist-grip throttle, for times when you're simply not in the mood to pedal.

Wolff E-Bikes Colossus

Up next is Wolff's most rugged electric bike yet. As its name suggests, the Colossus is big in adventure and off-road capability. Rolling on fat Kenda tires measuring 26x4.5 inches, the bike packs some impressive MTB components such as a SRAM X5 nine-speed drivetrain, as well as confidence-inspiring Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. Performance-wise, it gets the same 500-watt Bafang motor as the Ursa Major, and returns about 35 miles on a single charge of its frame-integrated battery pack. It carries a retail price tag of $2,699 USD.

Wolff E-Bikes Tucana

Up next, the $3,299-USD Tucana is sure to be a handy companion for folks looking to run some busy errands around town. This electric cargo trike offers quite a lot of cargo space, and thanks to that 500-watt Bafang motor, is more than up to the task of hauling some heavy cargo. It rolls on a 24x4-inch front tire, and a pair of 20x4-inch tires at the bike. Should the going get tough, the rider can help pedal alongside the hub-mounted motor thanks to a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain. The trike comes to a stop with disc brakes mounted on all three wheels.

Wolff E-Bikes Utopia

Last but not least, we have the Wolff Utopia. Riding on the trend of do-it-all, go-anywhere folding bikes, the Utopia is equipped with fat tires measuring 20x4 inches, and is powered by a Jiabo 48-volt, 500-watt, rear hub motor. Power is supplied to the motor by a frame-integrated battery with a rage of about 29 miles. The bike features five levels of pedal assistance, and is equipped with a wide-ratio SRAM drivetrain and Tektro mechanical disc brakes. For a dash of convenience, Wolff has thrown in a rear luggage rack to haul around your daily essentials. The price? $2,799 USD.