It’s no secret that Tesla is working on a comprehensive update for the Model 3 sedan, with multiple sightings of camouflaged prototypes floating around the internet.

There was even a leaked photo showing the new face of Tesla’s entry-level model, but as of now, we don’t know for sure what the rear of the updated Model 3 will look like. However, one creative Twitter user took a leaked trunk lid design and created an image that shows what the facelifted EV could look like from behind.

The poster, @CYBRTRK420, says he envisioned a different pair of taillights and added a Model Y-like rear diffuser, as well as replacing the Tesla logo on the trunk lid with simple lettering.

To be clear, this is purely a fan rendering and not a leaked or official image of the updated Model 3 known as “Project Highland.” However, it will be interesting to see how close the Twitter user got to the real thing when the American EV brand finally unveils the finished vehicle.

We first learned about Tesla’s intentions of revamping its entry-level model back in September 2022, when reports said it will enter production in China first, sometime in the first quarter of 2023. The biggest leak, however, came last month, when a Reddit user posted a photo of what looks like the redesigned front end of the Model 3.

The so-called “Project Highland” will reportedly cut down on the total number of parts needed for assembly, with the goal of making it cheaper and simpler to produce. As per previous reports, the facelifted Tesla Model 3 will reportedly get redesigned bumpers front and rear, subtly updated side mirrors, new cameras, the new Hardware 4.0 Autopilot computer, and a revised interior.

The refreshed EV is expected to enter production in the third quarter of this year, when the assembly of the much-anticipated Cybertruck pickup will also begin.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts on the Tesla Model 3 “Highland” render.