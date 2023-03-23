It’s no secret Tesla is working on a significant refresh for the Model 3, which is known as "Project Highland."

Several test prototypes have already been spotted with camouflaged front and rear ends, suggesting the Model 3 is in for some major visual updates. But Tesla's compact sedan will get more than that. According to a "trusted insider" who offered an exclusive insight to Not A Tesla App, the Project Highland will bring significant changes inside and out.

Starting with the design, the report notes the headlights will have a different shape, which means the front bumper will be redesigned as well. It will be more aerodynamic and will now house a single camera in the center area of the lower grille, in similar fashion to the Cybertruck.

Out back, the refreshed Tesla Model 3 is also getting a redesigned bumper, although the changes will likely be purely for aesthetic reasons.

The source also said the side mirrors will be subtly updated and the Project Highland will be getting more cameras to take advantage of the new Hardware 4.0 Autopilot supercomputer. Three new cameras will reportedly be added to the Model 3: one in the center of the front bumper and two on the sides of the car.

As a result, the front fenders will house two cameras each – one facing backward as it does now and one facing forward. The new cameras are said to give the car a better view at some intersections, preventing the vehicle from creeping too far forward to gain enough visibility.

The cameras are expected to be the same as those fitted to Model S and Model X vehicles featuring the Hardware 4 supercomputer. They're estimated to be significantly more advanced than the current 1.2-megapixel cameras in Hardware 3 vehicles, with the source claiming they are 5-megapixel cameras with an anti-glare coating.

Another change will reportedly be the removal of the outside temperature sensor, with Tesla to determine the exterior temperature based on the GPS location and weather data.

As for the interior, Project Highland is expected to replace the wood trim with a fabric finish, possibly the same Alcantara found in the Model S and Model X. The dashboard will be updated as well, but the insider did not say in what way.

The refreshed Model 3 is expected to enter production in the third quarter of this year.