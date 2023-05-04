In April, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by 4.0 percent year-over-year to 184,002. After the first four months, the results are also better than a year ago, at 659,908 (up 8.3 percent).

Results in March and year-to-date:

Ford sales: 177,319 (up 5.7%) and 634,291 (up 9.2%)

Lincoln sales: 6,683 (down 27.8%) and 25,617 (down 9.8%)

Total sales: 184,002 (up 4.0%) and 659,908 (up 8.3%)

However, things are not so good on the all-electric front because sales decreased in April by 25 percent year-over-year to 3,499 units (following a 31 percent decrease in March).

We would be worried about Ford battery electric vehicles (BEV) performance, but let's remember that there was a production shutdown of the Ford F-150 Lightning (battery recall), while the Ford Mustang Mach-E's plant in Mexico was upgraded. As we understand, the recent sales dip is temporary and should now go up, especially since the Mach-E prices were reduced.

May should bring us the answer as to whether the issues are sorted out and if sales will increase. Ford is expected to go beyond 10,000+ units a month sooner rather than later.

Ford BEV sales in the US - April 2023

Despite the weaker March and April, the year-to-date result is still better than in 2022 at this point - 14,365 (up 16 percent). That's about 2.3 percent of the brand's total volume.

BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 7,013 (down 33%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 5,626 (up 2,081%)

Ford E-Transit: 1,726 (up 10%)

Total: 14,365 (up 16%) and 2.3% share

For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units and 3.5 percent of Ford's total volume (excluding the Lincoln brand).

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 1,335 units in April (compared to a very small number a year ago).

This lower volume is directly related to the battery recall and plant shutdown, which ended in March. The typical production and sales rate before the issue was around 2,000 units a month. We assume that soon the volume will be much higher as the company promised to achieve a rate of 150,000 units per year (over 10,000 per month).

Ford Mustang Mach-E

In the case of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, sales decreased in April by 58 percent year-over-year to 1,606.

The good news is that production is now ramping-up to new record levels and that there are about 9,500 units in "gross stock." In a matter of weeks, we should see much better sales results.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

As we can see below, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico achieved a new record in April: 11,858 (up 140 percent year-over-year). Close to 20,000 were produced so far this year (down 15 percent year-over-year because of the January-February pause).

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold.

For reference, in 2022, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 77,959. In November 2022, Ford celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E.

The company intends to increase the production rate to 210,000 units annually (for global markets) by the end of 2023.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in April amounted to 558 units (down 35 percent year-over-year). So far this year, Ford sold 1,726 units (up 10 percent year-over-year).

Ford promises an increase in E-Transit production at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, so there is a chance that sales will increase to 1,000+ units a month. This might be related to the upcoming market launch of a long-range version of the vehicle.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.