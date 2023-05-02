Ford is reopening orders for the Mustang Mach-E in North America on May 3 after completing plant upgrades in Mexico to support a production ramp in the second half of 2023.

The all-electric crossover will bring feature improvements such as increased range for standard range battery models, more power, shorter charging times, and a free 90-day BlueCruise trial. The Mustang Mach-E also returns with lower prices.

Starting with the range gains, 2023 Mustang Mach-E standard range models now offer an EPA-estimated 250 miles for RWD and 226 miles for eAWD variants. That's because all standard range models will now be powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

The battery change also results in the eAWD configuration gaining an additional 45 horsepower of maximum output for a total of 311 horsepower (232 kilowatts). This results in a 0-60 mph time cut to 5.1 seconds for the Mach-E Standard Range eAWD.

Increased range and power aside, Mustang Mach-E standard range models can now charge to 100 percent more frequently via AC home charging. When on the road, the DC fast charging time from 10 percent to 80 percent battery capacity drops by 5 minutes compared to previous standard range models to 33 minutes.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

6 Photos

"We continue to find ways to improve the value of the Mustang Mach-E. Upgraded BlueCruise rolling out for new and existing Mustang Mach-E owners, increased range and faster DC charging times on standard range models show how we are relentlessly improving our products for our customers." Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e

Ford also says the BlueCruise hands-free driving feature for highways will be available now with a complimentary 90-day trial since all Mustang Mach-E SUVs will be built with the necessary hardware for the capability.

The trial will allow buyers the opportunity to try it during the initial months of vehicle ownership and activate it later through a subscription at the time of their choosing. Customers can still include a 3-year subscription as part of the vehicle purchase if that's more convenient for them.

The automaker has built an in-house team dedicated to constantly improving BlueCruise with features and performance for "a more natural driving feel," according to the release.

New features of BlueCruise 1.2 include hands-free lane changes when requested by the driver tapping the turn signal, and In-Lane Repositioning ability that helps keep the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting position away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.

As for the prices, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is now up to $4,000 cheaper than before, depending on the variant – see table below. The Premium RWD and Premium AWD Standard Range models, along with the GT AWD Extended Range, get the highest price reduction of $4,000, while the California Route 1 AWD Extended Range sees the lowest price cut at $1,000.