Meet the Mercedes-Benz EQS City Edition, a limited-run version of the electric luxury sedan dedicated exclusively to Southern California.

Going by the full name of Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan City Edition, the special edition model will be made in a run of just 150 vehicles that will be available in the greater Los Angeles region.

Building upon the features of the EQS model range, the City Edition will provide a curated package including credits for free home charger, installation and public charging, a one-year subscription for an electric scooter, and a donation for the local community courtesy of Mercedes-Benz.

In addition to the standard two-year unlimited 30-minute free charging sessions on Electrify America's DC network and two years of complimentary maintenance, the EQS City Edition comes with a free ChargePoint Home Flex charger, including a credit for up to $1,000 with Qmerit for the installation of the charger in the customer's home.

Qmerit Concierge is also included to provide enhanced support and a dedicated expert who can assist the customer through the installation process. Furthermore, a $250 credit is added to Mercedes me Charge for public charging on the ChargePoint network.

Mercedes-Benz EQS City Edition buyers will also get a one-year all-access subscription for the Unagi Model One Voyager electric scooter, which offers up to 25 miles of range. The subscription includes insurance, maintenance, and a Model One Voyager in the customer's preferred color: Cool Mist, Deep Cobalt, Latte, or matte black.

Besides these included perks, for each EQS 580 City Edition sold Mercedes-Benz USA will donate to a local Safe Kids California coalition, which is dedicated to preventing injuries and keeping families and communities safe.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS City Edition also comes with subtle styling tweaks that distinguish it from regular EQS models. Those include a unique numbered badge on the exterior and center console of the car highlighting the exclusivity of this special model and including artwork featuring the outline of the state of California.

Furthermore, the EQS City Edition comes in two designer curated selections, one finished in Manufaktur Diamond White Metallic paint with Macchiato Beige and Space Grey Leather, and the other finished in Twilight Blue Metallic paint with Neva Grey and Sable Brown Leather.

Both selections come with Natural Grain Yacht-design Walnut Wood trim, while sporty AMG wheels complete the look on the outside. The vehicle is also equipped as standard with the Dashcam and Energizing Air Control Plus with HEPA filtration.

The latter is a 3-stage air filtration system that's said to remove 99 percent of particulate pollution similar to an operating room. Its activated charcoal filtration also helps remove ultra-fine particles, smog and odors from the cabin air.

Mercedes-Benz USA did not reveal pricing for the EQS City Edition, but an EQS 580 4MATIC Sedan starts at $127,100, so we imagine the City Edition is more expensive.