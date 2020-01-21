Mercedes-Benz released more details about its Mercedes me Charge service, which provides access to 300,000 charging points through a single account and payment system.

The German manufacturer highlights that its new system is quite comprehensive:

roughly 130,000 charging points in Europe and 300,000 globally

transparent and easy billing - one contract covers all charging partners - across borders

charging points displayed in Mercedes me app and MBUX (navigation)

charging at the IONITY network in Europe to be available at a "reduced" price of €0.29 per kWh

"EQC optimised navigation enables Mercedes-Benz customers to quickly find public charging stations, gain convenient access to charging points from various providers via Mercedes me Charge and benefit from an integrated payment function with simple invoicing, including at stations operated by IONITY, the European fast-charging network. The objective: relaxed, uncomplicated travel with transparency and planning certainty."

Our attention was caught especially by the "reduced" IONITY price: from €0.79 to €0.29 per kWh, which is 36.7% of the normal price or simply €0.50 less per kWh. Moreover, for the first year, there is no monthly fee.

It's an important thing for all Mercedes-Benz EQC customers, as IONITY is poised to become the main, or at least major pan-European fast-charging network for long-distance travel, for non-Tesla cars with CCS combo charging standard.

Extraordinary speed at an attractive price: the IONITY @ Mercedes me Charge Mercedes me Charge also allows access to the quick-charging stations of the pan-European network IONITY. Especially over long distances, the short charging times make for a pleasant journey. With the IONITY package, Mercedes-Benz offers its EQC customers an attractive contractual model at a reduced charging price of 0.29 euros per charged kilowatt hour. EQC customers receive the IONITY package with no basic fee for one year. By 2020 IONITY will construct and operate around 400 quick-charging stations along the main traffic arteries in Europe.

Having all the charging aspects sorted out by a particular manufacturer, through becoming Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP), is a great advantage for customers, which previously were required to sign into various charging providers.