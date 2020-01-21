Charging at the IONITY network in Europe will be available from €0.29 per kWh.
Mercedes-Benz released more details about its Mercedes me Charge service, which provides access to 300,000 charging points through a single account and payment system.
The German manufacturer highlights that its new system is quite comprehensive:
- roughly 130,000 charging points in Europe and 300,000 globally
- transparent and easy billing - one contract covers all charging partners - across borders
- charging points displayed in Mercedes me app and MBUX (navigation)
"EQC optimised navigation enables Mercedes-Benz customers to quickly find public charging stations, gain convenient access to charging points from various providers via Mercedes me Charge and benefit from an integrated payment function with simple invoicing, including at stations operated by IONITY, the European fast-charging network. The objective: relaxed, uncomplicated travel with transparency and planning certainty."
Our attention was caught especially by the "reduced" IONITY price: from €0.79 to €0.29 per kWh, which is 36.7% of the normal price or simply €0.50 less per kWh. Moreover, for the first year, there is no monthly fee.
It's an important thing for all Mercedes-Benz EQC customers, as IONITY is poised to become the main, or at least major pan-European fast-charging network for long-distance travel, for non-Tesla cars with CCS combo charging standard.
Having all the charging aspects sorted out by a particular manufacturer, through becoming Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP), is a great advantage for customers, which previously were required to sign into various charging providers.
Relaxed electric travel from start to finish: Mercedes me Charge: Convenient charging and transparency when making payment
With Mercedes me Charge, drivers of a Mercedes-Benz EQC or plug-in hybrid model with the latest infotainment generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) have optional access to one of the world's largest charging networks, with over 300 different operators of public charging stations (cities, car parks, motorways, shopping centres, etc.) in Europe alone. EQC optimised navigation enables Mercedes-Benz customers to find these stations easily. This convenient access to the charging stations is provided by the Mercedes me Charge card, the Mercedes me App or via the vehicle's media display.. No separate contracts are necessary for this: apart from simple authentication, customers benefit from an integrated payment function with simple billing after they have registered their payment method once. Each charging process is booked automatically. The individual charging processes are clearly listed in a monthly invoice.
Safe arrival: EQC optimised navigation
One the basis of numerous factors, the "EQC optimised navigation" function automatically plans the fastest route taking into account the shortest charging time – with due preference given to quick-charging stations. Factors taken into account include the current electric range, current power consumption, available charging stations and weather data. The driver does not necessarily need to charge the vehicle fully, but can do this flexibly based on the total travelling time. The route planning also responds dynamically to changes.
Always at the ideal temperature: pre-entry climate control
This ensures that the vehicle interior is already at the desired temperature on departure. It can be programmed directly via MBUX or via the Mercedes me app. A sophisticated system with a heat pump and electric heater boosters cools or preheats the interior. It also offers the additional option of specifically warming the driver's seat or all the seats.