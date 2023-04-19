In November, Volvo introduced the new EX90, revealing a stylish and tech-packed three-row electric SUV. It will serve as the brand’s flagship offering, but those wanting a bit more comfort now have a two-row, four-seat option called the EX90 Excellence, which the company revealed in Shanghai.

The most significant changes lie inside the model, with Volvo removing the third-row seats. The automaker ups the luxury factor by replacing the second row with two individual seats separated by a center console. The chairs come with pillows for added comfort, and the console also houses a fridge capable of holding a large beverage bottle.

The center console, which uses natural wood, also features a large Orrefors crystal that controls the fragrance dispenser. It also has a control panel for the heated and massaging seats, with mood lighting further enhancing the ambiance. Volvo upholsters the EX90 in a wool blend or Nordico made from recycled materials like PET bottles.

Volvo made very few changes to the EX90 Excellence’s exterior, sprucing up the styling with a two-tone paint scheme. The automaker also installs specially designed 22-inch forged rims onto the SUV. Volvo says it optimized them for aerodynamic performance.

The EX90 Excellence features the same advanced technology base offered in the three-row variant. It comes packed with safety features and sensors designed to make the vehicle aware of who is in it and what’s around it. It has a 5G connection as standard and features a 14.5-inch center screen for the infotainment and vehicle functions.

Volvo will offer the EX90 Excellence in China first. Chief commercial officer and deputy CEO Bjorn Annwall said, “The Chinese market is hugely important to our company, and the EX90 Excellence is created to meet demand for high-end, chauffeur-driven cars.” Volvo is expected to begin EX90 production in the US and China in the year’s fourth quarter.

The EX90 launched with a massive 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive. The SUV can deliver up to 496 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque in its peak configuration. Volvo claims the EX90 Excellence will return up to 403 miles (650 kilometers) of range based on the Chinese test procedures.