Hyundai Motor America reports the best March ever in the United States and the fifth consecutive month with a total monthly sales record. In March, the company sold 75,404 vehicles, which is 27 percent more than a year ago. So far this year, the company sold 184,449 units, which is 16 percent more than in 2022 at this point.

March also brings the first-ever sales of the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6 (222 units), which comes on top of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2,114 units). However, in the case of the Ioniq 5, the volume weakened by 22 percent year-over-year.

The company offers a third all-electric car - Hyundai Kona Electric - but it does not report its results (it's counted together with other powertrain versions).

The total Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales amounted to 2,336 (down 13 percent year-over-year), which represents about 3.1 percent of the total volume.

Hyundai BEV sales:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – March 2023

So far this year, 5,736 Hyundai Ioniq 5 have been sold in the US (down 8 percent year-over-year). Even with 222 Hyundai Ioniq 6, the total BEV volume is down year-over-year at just under 6,000 units.

Hyundai BEV sales in Q1 2023:

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, which represented about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

We guess that Hyundai's all-electric car sales suffer because of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which removed the $7,500 federal tax credit for imported BEVs. Another reason might be supply constraints.

The South Korean manufacturer must relatively quickly invest in the local production of its electric cars to profit from the incentive and ensure that its BEVs are competitive.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted just 21 units in the last month (down 81 percent). So far this year, 65 have been delivered, which is 61 percent less than a year ago.