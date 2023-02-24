Volkswagen has posted another teaser video of its facelifted ID.3 model, which will be unveiled on March 1 and will reportedly get new features such as a bigger infotainment screen, better materials throughout the interior, and a revised exterior design.

In this latest video, embedded below, the German brand teases the EV’s optional matrix LED headlights, which it says will be an optional feature on the facelifted ID.3, emphasizing the model’s focus on safety. Dubbed IQ.LIGHT, the adaptive headlamps can selectively light up the road ahead, reducing the risk of dazzling other drivers from behind.

Volkswagen has previously teased the redesigned rear lights of the ID.3 and also released some sketches that should give us an idea about how VW’s first ID model will look after this mid-cycle refresh. Design-wise, there aren’t many changes, with spy shots revealing a different front bumper and minor cosmetic changes throughout the exterior.

Inside, however, more meaningful updates will be made, with previous reports suggesting the Volkswagen ID.3 will get a bigger, 12-inch infotainment screen (2 inches larger than on the current model – that will incorporate newer software and an intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner.

Moreover, the facelifted ID.3 will come as standard with a removable luggage compartment floor and a redesigned center console that gains two cup holders, while the steering wheel will no longer be trimmed with leather and instead will be covered with a “high-quality leather substitute.”

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 facelift spy shots

13 Photos

The touch-sensitive controls under the center touchscreen will also be illuminated this time around and VW says it is using the latest generation of fully integrated assist systems in the facelifted EV, which include the optional Travel Assist with Swarm Data and the Park Assist Plus with Memory Function.

The updated Volkswagen ID.3 will be revealed on March 1, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Starting at €43,995 ($46,330) in Germany, the 2023 ID.3 will be assembled at the Zwickau and Dresden plants, but starting next year it will be also built at VW’s factory in Wolfsburg.