Volkswagen has dropped the first official teaser renderings of the upcoming ID.3 facelift, which will be unveiled in spring 2023.

While the automaker calls it "the second-generation ID.3," the images paint a different picture, as the vehicle appears to get only minor changes on the outside. The most obvious ones are the redesigned front bumper with a more aggressive look and the updated LED graphics for the taillights.

More significant updates are reserved for the interior, with the 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 getting better quality materials and the latest software generation enabling improved system performance and over-the-air software update capability.

In addition, the ID.3 will come equipped as standard with a larger 12-inch central display—the standard one currently offered is 10 inches— a removable luggage compartment floor and a redesigned center console that gains two cup holders.

The steering wheel will no longer be trimmed with leather, as Volkswagen says it will replace it with a "high-quality leather substitute." Speaking of the steering wheel, there's no sign of physical buttons replacing the touch-sensitive panels as previously reported, at least not in these renderings.

Usability will also stand to gain from charging functions such as Plug & Charge and the intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner. As for driving assistance tech, VW says it is using the latest generation of fully integrated assist systems in the ID.3, which include the optionally available Travel Assist with Swarm Data and the Park Assist Plus with Memory Function.

"The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured, and we've upgraded the materials used in the interior. The needs of our customers are always front and centre for us. That's why we listen carefully and focus on gearing our product portfolio to their requirements." Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales

Customers in Germany can already order the pre-configured Volkswagen ID.3 Life, Business, Style, Max and Tour trim levels from December 1, with the base ID.3 Life starting at €43,995 ($46,330) in Germany (VAT included, before subsidies).

However, Volkswagen notes that due to the current supply situation for semiconductors and the existing order backlog, customers who place their order now are expected to receive their new ID.3 from the fourth quarter of 2023 onwards. Volkswagen anticipates that production of the facelifted ID.3 will have begun by that time.

Speaking of production, the VW ID.3 will continue to be made at the Zwickau and Dresden plants, but it will also be built at the main Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg starting next year. Volkswagen has delivered more than half a million ID. models based on the MEB platform since the original ID.3 entered production in 2020.