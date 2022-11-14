Volkswagen has delivered 500,000 vehicles from its ID. family of electric vehicles worldwide since the first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in October 2020.

The automaker has reached this production milestone one year earlier than planned, despite the persistently strained supply situation. The company says it's on track with the electrification of its vehicle fleet, and the delivery of half a million ID. electric vehicles—ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6—confirms that VW's EVs are well received by customers.

"We are on the right track with our electric mobility campaign and our success story continues. Our focus is unchanged – we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility." Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen

The company representative added that the order bank at Volkswagen remains high, and the company is doing its best to deliver the vehicles to customers in a timely manner.

"We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production."

Starting in 2033, Volkswagen will only build electric vehicles in Europe. By 2030, all-electric vehicles are expected to account for at least 70 percent of VW's unit sales in Europe. In the United States and China, the company is targeting an electric vehicle share of more than 50 percent for the same period.

By 2026, Volkswagen plans to launch ten new electric models, including facelifts of existing vehicles. The carmaker expects to have the broadest portfolio of EVs in the automotive industry, from the entry-level e-car with a target price of under €25,000 to the new flagship Aero B sedan.

With the exception of the e-Up, all Volkswagen EVs currently on sale are built on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform: the ID. 3, ID. 4, ID. 5, ID. 6 (China-only) and ID. Buzz. The MEB serves as the technical basis for all the fully-electric and fully-networked vehicles in the ID. family, at least until the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) arrives sometime in 2026.