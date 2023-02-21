The significantly refreshed Volkswagen ID.3 electric hatchback is coming on March 1, 2023. As you may have already seen from winter testing spy shots, the exterior design doesn't stand to change too much, but the upcoming ID.3 will have a higher-quality interior and revamped infotainment technology and software features.

Volkswagen has been criticized for the ID.3's uninspiring cabin and interior technology issues since it first came to market two-and-a-half years ago as the global automaker's first ID electric car. The electric hatch isn't due for a refresh quite yet, but plenty of issues reported by owners and shared by the media have convinced the automaker to move forward with the much-needed updates.

While the refreshed version will be officially revealed in just over a week, Volkswagen recently previewed it on LinkedIn:

There's still much more to reveal in greater detail, but VW has already brought attention to the new exterior lighting features. You can see the ID.3's new LED rear lights, along with the X-shaped daytime running lights in the video above.

According to Autocar, the ID.3 will also get the newest generation of interior software. VW says it delivers a smoother user experience and quicker response times than the software that's currently in the hatchback. Moreover, it will have a 12-inch touch screen, which is two inches larger than the outgoing model's display. The new system also adds illuminated controls.

As far as the interior materials are concerned, Volkswagen has stepped up the quality to appeal to a wider audience. There is also speculation that the electric compact car may get the new push-button steering-wheel controls that are confirmed to be returning to other VW models.

We already shared a series of spy shots of the refreshed ID.3 performing winter testing. The images revealed other minor exterior updates, including a new front bumper, LED headlights, and vertical air ducts. The hatch cover also has new design cues.

As part of the refresh, there will also be an optional Travel Assist system that pairs adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assist and emergency assist. Autocar adds that the ID.3's Park Assist Plus technology gets a new memory function control as well.