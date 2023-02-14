British carmaker Mini has revealed its first-ever production all-electric convertible model, the Cooper SE Convertible, which is touted as a sort of stopgap before the next generation of all-electric Minis is unveiled.

The new convertible EV will be made in just 999 units at the brand's manufacturing facility in the Netherlands, alongside the internal combustion engine version, and will be available in two exterior colors: Enigmatic Black and White Silver, while the door handles, side scuttles and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze.

In a bid to emphasize its limited availability and zero-emissions, there’s 1/999 lettering on the door sill trims and side scuttles, as well as 17" cast alloy wheels in Electric Power Spoke two-tone design that are made out of 100 percent secondary aluminum.

Inside, the Mini Cooper SE Convertible features seat heating, adjustable thigh support, a sports multifunction steering wheel covered in Nappa leather, and yellow accents that underline the car's electric powertrain, like the start-stop toggle switch.

There's also a heads-up display, a connected infotainment system, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality for those boring and crowded commutes.

Motivation is provided by a single front-mounted electric motor that makes 135 kilowatts (184 horsepower), sourced from BMW Group's electric mobility centers in Dingolfing and Landshut. With it, the convertible can sprint from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 7.1 seconds, while the maximum range is rated at 125 miles (201 km) in the WLTP test cycle.

Mini says the dimensions are identical to those of the internal combustion variant, including the rear trunk's 160 liters. As for the convertible roof, it can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 18.6 mph (30 km/h), with an intermediate sliding roof position available as well.

"Three years ago we launched the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, and today one in five MINI sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I'm delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling," said Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

The Mini Cooper SE Convertible was previewed back in 2022 as a one-off prototype, which we got to drive, and will be available in series production form in Europe starting in April 2023, with production limited to just 999 units. This is a bit of a bummer, as it won't be available in the United States, but there is some good news for all you EV enthusiasts out there, as Mini is already working on the next generation of its electric models, which will most likely make their way to the US from China.