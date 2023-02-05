The all-electric Mazda MX-30 once again appeared in Mazda's sales stats in January, although the numbers remain pretty low.

The Japanese company reports nine Mazda MX-30 sales, which is 73 percent less than a year ago (33), and just a small fraction out of the 22,967 Mazda cars sold in the United States during the month.

It's hard to say what is the plan for the new 2023 model year version. The only electric Mazda on the market was absent for the five previous months. The latest result is the best since six months ago when the 2022 model year was "sold out."

Does this mean that we will see double- or triple-digit results in the future? Well, maybe.

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - January 2023

In 2022, Mazda sold a total of 324 MX-30, while the cumulative number is 514 (in 17 months).

The limited approach - short-range model (only 100 miles according to EPA), available only in California and in low volume - makes the Mazda MX-30 a compliance electric car.

The biggest issue moving forward will be the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), which means that the model (just like other imported plug-ins) will not be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. For a model with an MSRP of $34,110 (+$1,275), that's a substantial disadvantage. Previously, the 2022 MX-30 started at $33,470 (+$1,175).

Mazda says that long-range electric cars are not sustainable, but the Mazda MX-30's sales result does not seem to be too electrifying.

In January, the company introduced in Europe the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and recharging capability). It will be very interesting to see whether the hybrid MX-30 will make any splash in Europe later this year and whether it will also be introduced in North America.

If not, then we will have to wait until 2028-2030 for proper all-electric Mazda cars.