While over in Europe the Mazda MX-30 is getting a range extender variant featuring a rotary engine this spring, the US model carries over unchanged for the 2023 model year.

Yes, that means the 2023 Mazda MX-30 continues to offer an EPA-estimated range of 100 miles (161 kilometers) on a full charge from its tiny 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. Mazda USA told Electrek it had "no update to share on the US availability of MX-30 PHEV," adding that its current US focus is to electrify the upcoming CX-90 and CX-70 that will debut this year.

Arriving in California dealerships – it's still a California-only model – this spring, the MX-30 starts at $34,110 in base trim, with the Premium Plus Package adding $3,010. That means the 2023 model is actually more expensive than the 2022 one, which had a starting MSRP of $33,470.

Factor in a $1,275 destination and handling fee, and the 2023 Mazda MX-30 starts at $35,385, compared to $34,645 before (the 2022 model had a slightly lower destination charge of $1,175). The only options are two premium paint colors: Machine Gray Metallic ($595) and Ceramic Metallic ($895).

The 2023 Mazda MX-30 comes as standard with a comprehensive package including an 8.8-inch center display powered by the latest Mazda Connect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital gauge display, power moonroof, eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar support and memory, and rearview camera with rear parking sensors.

Other standard interior features include heated front seats, Pure White leatherette seats with gray fabric, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated power-folding door mirrors with memory function and turn signal lamps.

On the outside, the 2023 Mazda MX-30 gets 18-inch silver finish aluminum alloy wheels as well as gloss black front grille and grille shutters. The model is also equipped with a suite of i-Activsense safety features, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support, Rear Direction Base Safety, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control.

In addition, the Premium Plus package brings Blind Spot Assist and Front Cross Traffic Alert, as well as a Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, heated steering wheel, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio.

Mazda only sold 505 MX-30s in the US in 2022, and judging by low effort put into the 2023 model, sales aren't likely to take off this year either.