The first production unit of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV has been auctioned off for $500,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction on January 28.

The proceeds from the sale will go to Tread Lightly!, a non-profit dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs. The non-profit will receive the full amount raised for the GMC Hummer EV SUV, as Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions typically associated with their collector vehicle auctions.

"We're proud to support Tread Lightly! and their mission through the monumental sale of VIN 001 of the GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV at Barrett-Jackson. We're honored to start the year off with this donation to a great cause. With the continued support of Barrett-Jackson to make this donation 100 percent a charitable endeavor, proceeds will support Tread Lightly! and their mission of environmental conservation." Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC

Funds from the sale of the first retail unit of the GMC Hummer EV SUV will be used to support numerous trail restorations projects and educational programs. The money will also be used to promote outdoor ethics and a sense of good stewardship in nature.

The first retail GMC Hummer EV SUV is in range-topping Edition 1 trim, which features a three-motor e4WD powertrain offering a GM-estimated up to 830 horsepower enabling 0-60 mph sprints in approximately 3.5 seconds in the standard Watts to Freedom mode.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV offers even more capability off the beaten track as it has a nearly 9-inch (170-millimeter) shorter wheelbase than the Hummer EV Pickup and therefore greater departure and breakover angles. It also has a tighter turning circle of only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with Four-Wheel Steer.

Standard features also include CrabWalk diagonal-drive functionality, 800-volt DC public fast charging capability of up to 300 kW, and an exclusive Moonshot Green Matte exterior paint color.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV features a rear design unique to the SUV that incorporates a standard full-size spare tire mounted to a power swing-out tailgate.

Initial production begins today at GM's Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly where the Hummer EV Pickup and Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are also made. Reservations of the Edition 1 SUV are currently full.