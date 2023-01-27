Polestar is planning to launch a new smaller electric crossover that will slot below the Polestar 3 in the lineup. Expected to be called the Polestar 4, it may have just been spotted as a heavily camouflaged prototype in China, hiding under a cover.

In fact, we can see that this prototype has both a body wrap and additional camouflage cover on top, presumably to betray as little as possible. And yet we can still observe many details, like the placement of the light clusters, the overall shape of the vehicle and its distinctly coupe-like roofline.

It appears to be more of a raised hatchback in terms of its design, as opposed to a mini SUV style. The roof does seem to dip quite strongly towards the rear, giving the vehicle a fastback style rear end. We can also see a crease through the camo starting from the rear door handles, but we can’t tell whether it’s a design feature or if it’s meant to hide the actual shape of the vehicle’s flanks.

It would make sense for that crease to be there if the vehicle was more similar in style to the Polestar 5 fastback, as opposed to the Polestar 3 SUV. This suggests to us that Polestar will try to make this taller vehicle just look like a normal hatchback, not go overboard with SUV styling cues.

The side profile shot puts the vehicle’s ground clearance into perspective – it frankly doesn’t look much taller than the current Polestar 2. It almost looks like the Tesla Model Y from the side, almost mirroring the American crossover’s very dramatic and distinctive roofline.

Information about the Polestar 4 is currently scarce. It will have all-wheel drive and a range of up to 600 km (400 miles) on one charge, but we don’t really know too much about it aside from that. It is also believed that it will be underpinned by the PMA (compact EV) platform, not SEA which will be used in larger vehicles, but this has not been confirmed.

The Polestar 4 is believed to enter production in 2024, so there is a chance we will get to see it by the end of this year.