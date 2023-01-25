Mercedes made it clear that the Vision EQXX was much more than just a design study. The automaker said it shows the way forward for its EVs, hinting at what future production Mercedes EVs coming after 2025 might look like, as well as some of the innovation they could bring.

It’s just such an interesting automobile, one that is probably the source of endless conversation topics for fans of electric vehicles. Munro Live posted this video after having been given the chance to see and experience the EQXX first hand earlier this year at CES in Las Vegas.

Sandy Munro is not in the video, but Cory still asks all the right questions in his talk with Julien Pillas, who is Edrive System Engineer at Mercedes, and we actually find out some new details about the EQXX. They of course talk about aerodynamics, as well as powertrain and battery thermal management and the interior too.

The EQXX has a 100 kWh battery pack, but it’s actually 30 percent lighter and takes up half the space compared to the pack that powers the EQS, which is of similar capacity. Mercedes says it is good for a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on one charge, an impressive number that’s much better than what the EQS with a similar battery can muster.

This remarkable range comes courtesy of the EQXX’s relatively low weight (just 1.75 tons / 3,500 pounds), it excellent aerodynamic properties of just 0.17 and the solar panel on the roof that helps power interior systems and climate functions, boosting the vehicle’s range by 25 km (15 mi). Speed and acceleration were not priorities when engineering the EQXX, which is why it only has a rear-mounted 201-horsepower electric motor that pushes it up to a top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph).