Tesla CEO Elon Musk has rubbed many people the wrong way over the years, but at the same time, he has proven very successful and has a massive fan base. The controversy around the vocal CEO has skyrocketed since he took over Twitter, and some well-known Tesla investors have gone to bat against Musk, though he claims to be putting Tesla first over Twitter, and an internal email substantiates the claims.

According to a recent article published by Teslarati, an internal email from Elon Musk to Twitter employees was obtained by The New York Times. The publication notes that the email alerts Twitter employees that Musk will make himself available for meetings pertaining to the social media company after completing “most of my Tesla work.” The email reportedly went on to say that Twitter employees must still get approval from Musk for major changes.

While Musk seems to have reconsidered where his primary responsibilities lie, he's still adamant about working out product details and engineering upgrades at Twitter. Per the internal email, Musk wrote to Twitter employees:

“We are going to agonize until we achieve as close to the perfect product as possible."

The media recently covered a developing story about one of the top Tesla investors in the world, Leo KoGuan, who has gone public to share his opinions about Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition and overall behavior.

As Teslarati also points out, Ross Gerber, a Tesla investor who's very active on Twitter, isn't happy either. He's hoping to get Tesla's Board of Directors to take notice and do something about Musk's antics. The Gerber Kawasaki investor is even considering trying to get on the board himself.

That said, Musk has chimed in on occasion to try to set the record straight. He continues to point out that Tesla is experiencing monumental growth and success. Musk blames the economy, and more specifically, the Federal Reserve for the issues with Tesla's stock. He's even so much as promised that, despite the current situation, the stock will see great success over the long term.

Musk also recently claimed that he's certainly not been missing in action at Tesla. He went on to say that he hasn't missed any meetings. However, it seems what the CEO is either avoiding or failing to realize is that people's concerns go way beyond whether Musk is paying attention to Tesla or attending meetings. Investors are concerned about his political tweets and the fact that he's alienated a significant portion of the population.

What say you? Is it all just market turmoil, or is Musk making an impact? Do you think this is a stage that will pass, or is the CEO charting a course for much more headaches related to Tesla going forward?