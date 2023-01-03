QiO Presents The Practical And Versatile Eins+ Electric Bicycle

German electric bike manufacturer QiO wants to grow the user base of electric bicycles by focusing on three key points: comfort, accessibility, and practicality. All across the world, particularly in Europe, an e-bike revolution is ongoing with more and more people opting to hit the road on two wheels as opposed to driving their cars and vans on a daily basis. Bikes like QiO's newest offering, the Eins+, are largely to blame for this.

In fact, there are a plethora of advantages to riding a bike—advantages beyond the economic and environmental ones, to be sure. Given that the Eins+ is designed with beginners with little to no cycling experience in mind, QiO hopes to encourage even more individuals to ride two wheels. To begin with, the Eins+'s frame is easily adjustable, and the seat post and steering column can both be raised or lowered. As a result, getting an upright and comfortable seating posture will be simple for riders of different shapes and sizes.

That's the accessibility side of the equation done, now, let's take a look at the practicality side. QiO understands that a practical urban e-bike needs to be able to do more than just shuttle you from point A to B. This is why the Eins+'s frame is capable of carrying a maximum payload capacity of 180 kilograms. As such, you can use the bike instead of a car to transport heavy cargo thanks to the front luggage rack with a Klickfix adapter. There's also a versatile rear luggage rack that can be fitted with all sorts of accessories such as baskets, bags, and even a child seat.

On the performance side of the equation, the QiO Eins+ is powered by a Bosch Performance mid-drive motor. It draws power from a Bosch Powerpack with 545 watt-hours of capacity. As for the transmission, the rear wheel is equipped with a stepless Enviolo hub, making for a seamless pedal feel regardless of load. The bike rolls on 20-inch wheels, and makes use of a maintenance-free drive belt instead of a chain.

As for pricing and availability, QiO offers the Eins+ in eight different colors, so you're bound to find one that suits your style. Additionally, the bike can be customized with optional extras such as side panniers or a child seat. Overall, QiO presents us with pretty impressive value, with the Eins+ retailing for 4,599 Euros, or approximately $4,905 USD, per current exchange rates.