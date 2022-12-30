This year Tesla announced its plan to exceed 1-million vehicle sold globally in 2022 and one way it’s making sure to achieve that goal is to push for more production towards the end of the year. Interestingly, even though it will easily achieve that goal, given that it had already gone beyond 900,000 vehicles delivered through the third quarter of this year, it looks like the manufacturer is still doing its now traditional end-of-year production push.

Thanks to a recent drone flyover of the Fremont factory in California, we can see that the facility’s delivery center parking lot is mostly packed with brand new Teslas awaiting delivery. The footage was shot two days ago, on the morning of December 28, and it shows the customer delivery area parking lots almost completely full, suggesting that the manufacturer had been pushing hard for higher production numbers as the end of 2022 drew closer.

Tesla built more cars in each quarter of 2022 compared to last year. Q3 has so far been the best this year, with 365,000 vehicles produced of which it delivered around 343,000 cars, but we anticipate this will be surpassed by Q4 when the manufacturer is expected to build and deliver around 425,000 units.

Tallying everything up, we therefore expect Tesla’s total number of deliveries for 2022 to be around the 1.3-million mark.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a companywide email on December 28 telling employees that “since we have a lot of cars arriving at the last minute, it is important to rally hard and do everything we can to get our cars to customers who have ordered them before midnight on Dec. 31. Also, every incremental car we produce that can be delivered in time also matters. Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible.”

The Tesla boss also addressed the falling price of Tesla stocks, which he believed could affect workers’ morale and possibly hinder production. In the same email, he wrote that they shouldn’t “be too bothered by the stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.”