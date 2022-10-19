Tesla just released its Q3 2022 earnings report and the numbers are impressive. Tesla again turned a profit, which makes that twelve quarters in a row in which Tesla has reported a profit. Tesla basically met expectations last quarter.

The main financial details from the Q3 2022 report are as follows:

$ 21.5 billion in revenue

$ 1.05 profit per share (Non-GAAP)

And here's what Tesla was expected to report, according to analysts.

Profit per share: ~ $1.00 to $1.11 per share

~ $1.00 to $1.11 per share Revenue: ~ $22 to 22.3 billion

Tesla states:

The third quarter of 2022 was another strong quarter with record revenue, operating profit and free cash flow.

Tesla previously announced its Q3 2022 production and delivery figures. At 343,830 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time delivery record.

You'll find Tesla's release in its entirety linked below.

Tesla Q3 2022 Earnings Report

More information to follow from details released on the conference call later today.