With its futuristic look and sharp edges, the Tesla Cybertruck has been an opinion-dividing vehicle since the day it was revealed. But being a pickup truck, it also raised an eyebrow or two among overlanding enthusiasts.

With its square bed, it looks like a great candidate for those long trips in the woods or on deserted backroads, provided it’s fitted with the right accessories. And here’s where California-based Space Campers comes into play, with its wedge-shaped camper designed to mount on top of the Cybertruck’s bed with ease.

We already wrote about the Space Camper when it was initially announced, but now the company behind it published an explainer video showing all the new and updated features of its pop-up camper.

As per the official press release, the add-on comes with the following key features:

Seamless installation with no modifications to the Cybertruck required and easy offload;

Full access to the truck bed when open and closed;

Air-powered actuators that open or break down the camper with the flip of a switch;

Keyless entry by integrating with the Cybertruck's tailgate locking mechanism;

A Murphy-style bed that sleeps two and flips up for 8 feet of standing room;

Compatibility with the Cybertruck's battery for accessory add-ons and DIY builds.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Space Camper

23 Photos

But the newly-released video talks about a full-camp kitchen, bathroom, shower, and rack accessories that have been built with “impressive attention to details.” Detailing said rack, the company mentions that it mounts to the Cybertruck’s tow hitch, offering the possibility of using it as an outdoor kitchen when opened, and for storing gear when closed.

The double bed can be set up in a variety of ways, including in a so-called “star-gazing mode” which basically means you can look out of your camper, enjoying the night sky. The bed’s platform can be transformed into a table or a projector screen that can be used outside. As for the projector, it’s supposed to be a rechargeable one, available as an optional accessory, and it has the bonus of magnets, which you can use to attach to the camper’s roof for a movie night inside.

The Space Camper is available for preorder at an estimated price of $24,000 on the company’s official website. And it’s a nifty-looking thing, but there are a couple of problems with it. For one, it’s quite expensive – more than half the price of the Tesla Cybertruck, which Elon Musk said would start at around $40,000.

Then, there’s the simple fact that the car it’s supposed to be fitted to doesn’t actually exist yet, at least not as a production vehicle.

Is it a genius idea or just another product that’s bound to fail? Let us know in the comments below.