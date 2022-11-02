Optima Batteries has revealed two custom Rivian builds at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Both are heavily modified for overlanding and come with trailers capable of recharging the vehicles remotely.

Although both the Rivian R1T and R1S have impressive range figures, Optima recognized that EVs might be considered restrictive to overlanding enthusiasts. In particular, the availability of charging infrastructure when camping remotely is a concern. Hence Optima developed its own power stations with 110kW lithium-ion energy from Volta Technologies.

The Optima Power Stations are mounted on Turtleback trailers and can recharge each Rivian from 0-80% at Level 2 speeds. Both trailers have Merlin deployable solar awnings as power sources. Furthermore, each Power Station has 110-volt, 220-volt AC, and 12-volt DC outlets which can be used to power and recharge other electronic goods.

One of the trailers, the Kitchen Turtle, also features an electric stove, sink, and 45-gallon water tank (useful, given Rivian recently discontinued the Camp Kitchen). Meanwhile, the Utility Turtle trailer comes with storage space for two motorcycles and plenty of camping gear.

Aside from the power station trailers, Optima extensively modified its R1S and R1T builds to ensure incredible versatility in the wild. Teaming up with aftermarket specialists DCE, Optima added custom 20" Alston BR005 Forged Black Rhino alloys, Camp King and iKamper tents, and an 84,400-lumenBaja Designs light package to each Rivian. Other key additions include all-terrain BFGoodrich tires and Optima's Orangetop Hypercore Lithium QUAD 30 batteries, of which there are two sets on each truck.

Optima plans on taking its Rivian builds to several off-road events in 2023, including the Baja 1000 and King of the Hammers.